1 of El Chapo's sons intends to plead guilty in New York fed criminal case: I-Team documents

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New documents obtained by the ABC 7 I-Team show one of El Chapo's sons intends to plead guilty in his New York federal criminal case.

Prosecutors say Ovidio Guzmán López was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel following his father's arrest and later sentence to the supermax prison in Colorado. Officials say Ovidio Guzmán López was considered the leader of the fentanyl division for Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

Guzmán López was extradited to Chicago in 2023, where he faces drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

In addition to the Northern District of Illinois, Guzmán López faces other indictments across the country, including an indictment in the Southern District of New York.

RELATED: Possible plea deal reached with Ovidio Guzmán López, son of 'El Chapo'

A notice was filed in the Southern District of New York case Tuesday that states Guzmán López plans to plead guilty.

Guzmán López previously pleaded not guilty to charges he faces in the Northern District of Illinois, but he is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in Chicago on July 9.

Neither Guzmán López's attorney nor the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York responded to the I-Team's questions about the July 1 filing.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois declined to comment on the filing.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.