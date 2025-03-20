Man charged in Des Plaines road rage stabbing was on probation for similar offense in Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested in a north suburban road rage stabbing, police said.
Pablo Sosa, 53, of Des Plaines, is accused of being the cyclist wanted for attacking a driver in the 1500-block of Miner Street in Des Plaines in October 2024.
Officers said they found the victim, a 53-year-old Skokie man, standing in the road with multiple stab wounds.
The victim told officers he got into an argument with a cyclist, who reached into the vehicle and stabbed him with a knife.
After reviewing footage of the suspect, police identified him as Sosa.
Two months later, investigators said Sosa was arrested for violating a parole violation.
Sosa was on parole for stabbing two people at North Avenue Beach in Chicago in 2017.
In the 2017 incident, prosecutors said Sosa pulled out two knives, stabbing a stranger nine times.
In January 2025, the 53-year-old was officially charged for attempted murder, aggravated battery and vehicular invasion for the suburban road rage attack.
On March 19, Sosa was indicted by a grand jury. His court date is pending.