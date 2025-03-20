24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged in Des Plaines road rage stabbing was on probation for similar offense in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 20, 2025 10:31PM
Man charged in 2nd stabbing offense in several years: IL police
Pablo Sosa was charged in a Des Plaines road rage stabbing. Police said he was on probation for a 2017 Chicago North Avenue Beach stabbing .

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested in a north suburban road rage stabbing, police said.

Pablo Sosa, 53, of Des Plaines, is accused of being the cyclist wanted for attacking a driver in the 1500-block of Miner Street in Des Plaines in October 2024.

Officers said they found the victim, a 53-year-old Skokie man, standing in the road with multiple stab wounds.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victim told officers he got into an argument with a cyclist, who reached into the vehicle and stabbed him with a knife.

After reviewing footage of the suspect, police identified him as Sosa.

Two months later, investigators said Sosa was arrested for violating a parole violation.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Sosa was on parole for stabbing two people at North Avenue Beach in Chicago in 2017.

In the 2017 incident, prosecutors said Sosa pulled out two knives, stabbing a stranger nine times.

In January 2025, the 53-year-old was officially charged for attempted murder, aggravated battery and vehicular invasion for the suburban road rage attack.

On March 19, Sosa was indicted by a grand jury. His court date is pending.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW