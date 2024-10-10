WATCH LIVE

Paralympian from Downers Grove in Chicago for Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser

Thursday, October 10, 2024 12:18AM
Kendall Gretsch, a Paralympian from Downers Grove who won a silver medal in Paris, is back in Chicago for the Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Paralympian from the Chicago suburbs is making Chicago proud.

Kendall Gretsch, from Downers Grove, is one of the top para-athletes in the world, with seven medals to her name. She recently won a silver medal in the Paralympic triathlon in Paris.

Gretsch did it with Dare2Tri, a local organization dedicated to giving athletes with disabilities the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

Gretsch and Dare2Tri co-founder Dan Tun joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about her accomplishment and an upcoming event celebrating para-athletes.

The Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser will be held Thursday night at the Old Post Office on Van Buren. More information can be found here.

