Paralympian from Downers Grove in Chicago for Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser

Kendall Gretsch, a Paralympian from Downers Grove who won a silver medal in Paris, is back in Chicago for the Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser.

Kendall Gretsch, a Paralympian from Downers Grove who won a silver medal in Paris, is back in Chicago for the Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser.

Kendall Gretsch, a Paralympian from Downers Grove who won a silver medal in Paris, is back in Chicago for the Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser.

Kendall Gretsch, a Paralympian from Downers Grove who won a silver medal in Paris, is back in Chicago for the Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Paralympian from the Chicago suburbs is making Chicago proud.

Kendall Gretsch, from Downers Grove, is one of the top para-athletes in the world, with seven medals to her name. She recently won a silver medal in the Paralympic triathlon in Paris.

Gretsch did it with Dare2Tri, a local organization dedicated to giving athletes with disabilities the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

Gretsch and Dare2Tri co-founder Dan Tun joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about her accomplishment and an upcoming event celebrating para-athletes.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Dare2Tri Victory Lap fundraiser will be held Thursday night at the Old Post Office on Van Buren. More information can be found here.

SEE ALSO | American swimmer Ali Truwit wins silver in Paralympics 1 year after losing leg in shark attack