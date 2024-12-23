Part of Santa Cruz Wharf collapses; 3 people reportedly rescued

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Part of the Santa Cruz Wharf has collapsed after being battered by waves amid a high surf warning.

One of KGO-TV's cameras at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk captured part of the wharf floating in the water.

KION-TV is reporting that three people fell into the water. Two of them had to be rescued by Santa Cruz Fire and one was able to get out of the water on their own.

The National Weather Service is warning everyone to stay out of the water and off of jetties, piers and other waterside structures. Beachgoers are warned never to turn their backs on the ocean.

Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.