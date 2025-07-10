Paul McCartney to bring 'Got Back tour to Chicago for 2 concerts at United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paul McCartney will be bringing his "Got Back" tour to Chicago for a pair of concerts this year.

McCartney will play at the United Center on November 24 and 25.

Presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. July 15 and general sales begin at 10 a.m. on July 18.

A press release announcing the tour says, "Paul's concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music. With songs like "Hey Jude," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Let It Be" and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music - dozens of songs from Paul's solo, Wings and of course Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives."

For more information on the tour, visit paulmccartneygotback.com.

