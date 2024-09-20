Downstate county to get 1st female sheriff; former top cop retired after Sonya Massey shooting

Paula Crouch will make history as Sangamon County, Illinois' 1st female sheriff. The former top cop retired after the Sonya Massey shooting.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. -- Sangamon County, Illinois is welcoming a new sheriff who has vowed to put the needs of the community first.

This comes after the former sheriff, Jack Campbell, retired last month in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Sonya Massey.

Campbell announced his retirement after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called on him to resign over his handling of the incident.

Sheriff Paula Crouch is also making history as the first female sheriff of the county, WICS reported.

"I want to work towards offering the protections of the citizens, working in partnership with the different communities," Crouch said. "Organizations that I think we can partner with that will definitely offer improvement to different services that come out of the sheriff's office."

When confirmed, Crouch will take on the position as sheriff just 18 days after Campbell officially retired.

Campbell's retirement comes after receiving backlash for hiring deputy Sean Grayson, who is responsible for Massey's death.

"I haven't been into the sheriff's office yet to really know exactly policies, procedures, you know, what's been happening, what's been going on to know what changes are all needed. Obviously, there's room for improvement, and we can always make things better," Crouch said.

SEE ALSO: New video shows Sonya Massey with police hours before shooting death at home outside Springfield, IL

She said she is eager to take on the role as sheriff, so she can learn what changes need to be made in order for the department to move forward.

"Based on things that we've seen here recently again, that we can probably improve on a lot of different issues," Crouch said. "But just to get a better understanding of what the community needs are and how we can more appropriately address those needs."

Crouch hopes her new role will encourage other women and minorities to strive to fill leadership roles.

"I think my resume will encourage people to believe that I'm a good choice for sheriff and that I have the background with my law enforcement experience to carry the sheriff's department where it needs to be," Crouch said.

According to prosecutors, Massey called 911 on July 6 to report a possible "prowler" at her home.

Authorities said after two deputies went to the home outside Springfield, one of them -- then-Deputy Grayson -- shot and killed her following a dispute involving a pot of hot water.

Grayson was fired from the department and indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.

He has pleaded not guilty and was denied pretrial release.