Payroll data shows bonuses for city council aides on the rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A review by Illinois Answers Project of publicly-available payroll data shows a rise in bonuses for city council aides.

In a few cases, the payouts are in the tens of thousands of dollars, raising flags for some government advocates.

Records for 259 ward and committee staffers found that 65 council staffers received increases in their salaries between October and December 2024, representing more than $260,000 in taxpayer funds for bonuses. At least 20 staffers saw temporary bumps of at least $5,000 in one-time payouts.

Alderpersons defended the practice, arguing they are providing the pay hikes out of their budgets and that the maneuvers are allowed under city rules. They say the pay increases are well-deserved gestures of appreciation for their staffers, many of whom they say are severely overworked and spurn higher-paying jobs in the private sector.

Still, critics call it an arbitrary and poorly justified use of public money. You can read the full report from Illinois Answers Project here.

