Peace Runners 773 build community around movement

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is this Sunday, kicking off running season in Chicago!

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is this Sunday, kicking off running season in Chicago!

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is this Sunday, kicking off running season in Chicago!

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is this Sunday, kicking off running season in Chicago!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is this Sunday, kicking off running season in Chicago!

One running group from the West Side is building a community for both new and seasoned runners.

Jackie Hoffman and Sonja Hughes of the Peace Runners 773 joined ABC7 to talk about why they started the group and advice for anyone who may want to run in a marathon but don't know where to start.