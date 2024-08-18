Man fatally struck by SUV in Belmont Heights, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on the city's Northwest Side late Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Belmont Heights neighborhood's 3300-block of North Harlem Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

A 33-year-old man was walking and entered the street from between two parked vehicles, police said. That's when the driver of a black SUV struck him.

The victim suffered head and body trauma, police said. The Chicago Fire Department treated him and transported him to Luther General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver, whose age was not immediately known, remained on the scene, and citations were issued.

CPD Major Accident detectives are investigating the crash.