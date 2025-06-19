Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 19, 2025 9:54AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:23 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Pulaski Road.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to Mt. Sinai with critical injuries.

At least two vehicle were involved, police said. It is unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway.

The outbound lanes of I290 are closed between Independence and Cicero.

