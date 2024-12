Pedestrian struck by Metra Milwaukee District West train in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Milwaukee District West in Elgin Friday morning, Metra said.

The incident occurred on the tracks near Kimball and State streets.

Milwaukee District West inbound and outbound trains are running at restricted speeds near Elgin after train #2210 hit a pedestrian.

Further details were not immediately available.