Family robbed at gunpoint while changing flat tire, Will County Sheriff's Office says

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A family with a baby was robbed at gunpoint while changing a tire, the sheriff's office said.

The crime happened on Friday at about 9:32 p.m. on E 12000N Road near Kedzie Avenue, police said.

A Peotone family pulled over to change the flat tire of their Honda SUV.

The male driver and his wife got out of the vehicle to change the flat when a dark colored SUV with three men pulled up.

After the family rejected their offer to help, two men got out of the SUV and robbed the couple at gunpoint.

One of the suspects opened the couple's car and pointed a gun to a woman inside with a baby, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects then drove off with cash, wallets and a diaper bag.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 815-727-8575.