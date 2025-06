Penguin from Brookfield Zoo Chicago throws out first pitch at White Sox game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pepe the penguin stole the show at Sunday's White Sox game against Kansas City.

He waddled out with the CEO of Brookfield Zoo Chicago to help throw the first pitch.

It was in honor of World Ocean Day, highlighting the importance of ocean health and climate action.

Pepe served as a penguin ambassador, bringing attention to wildlife conservation efforts from Chicago to Peru.

