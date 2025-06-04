Bad Bunny video featuring Puerto Rican toad helps Brookfield Zoo Chicago's conservation efforts

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A recent video from superstar Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny released along with his latest album features a specific type of amphibian, the Puerto Rican crested toad, which was once thought to be extinct.

For years, Brookfield Zoo Chicago has been providing crucial support in saving the toad from extinction. Now, thanks to Bad Bunny, those efforts are getting a major boost.

About 30 crested toads live at the zoo, officials told ABC7. Last month, thousands of tadpoles were transferred from Illinois to Puerto Rico and released into the wild.

Bad Bunny's video featuring the endangered species led to donations to the Puerto Rican Crested Toad Conservancy for the construction of a new breeding center, according to a report confirmed to ABC7 by Brookfield Zoo Chicago officials.

