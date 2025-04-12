24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Perfect your swing at Depot District Mini Golf Pub Crawl in Berwyn

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, April 12, 2025 2:38PM
The Depot District Mini Golf Pub Crawl is happening in Berwyn, Illinois on April 19.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Get ready to perfect your swing during a fun-filled day of mini golf, drinks, and friendly competition in Berwyn!

The Depot District Mini Golf Pub Crawl returns Saturday, April 19, from noon to 6 p.m.

You can join a team of four or go solo. Come in costume and make your way through the bars along the corridor. Each participating venue will feature a custom-designed mini golf hole, offering a unique challenge at every stop.

To keep the energy high, drink specials will be available at participating bars throughout the event. At 5 p.m., guests are invited to a short after-party at Godson's Banquet, where scores will be tallied and prizes awarded for best team costume, best-decorated putter, and top (and bottom!) scores. Plus, everyone can enjoy complimentary food to cap off the day.

Participating businesses:

  • Flapjack Brewery
  • Quan's Oasis
  • Godson's Bar
  • Godson's Banquet
  • Off the Traxx
  • The Garage Smokehouse & Bar
  • Windsor Tap
  • MediaNoche Café
  • Lavergne's Tavern
  • La Malquerida Latin Fusion
  • House of Slots
  • James Joyce Irish Pub
  • George's Tavern

