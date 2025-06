Person in custody after high speed police chase on Kennedy Expy. | VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car was seen speeding down the Kennedy Expressway on Monday morning.

Video shows several law enforcement vehicles chasing the car on the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Armitage Avenue.

The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped on Chicago's West Side at Roosevelt and Central Park.

Video shows at least one person being taken in handcuffs in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Officials have yet to release any information.