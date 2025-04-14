Personal info of over 500 may have been compromised in Loretto Hospital data breach: HHS

The personal info of over 500 may have been compromised in a Loretto Hospital data breach, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been a data breach at Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side, the hospital said in a notice to patients.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the personal information of more than 500 people may have been compromised.

The hospital's system was hacked sometime between Jan. 17 and Feb. 1.

Loretto says it is reviewing its files and will notify those who may have been affected and determine what was accessed.

Anyone with questions on the incident should contact cyber.incident@lorettohospital.org or write to Loretto at 645 S. Central Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60644, Attn: Information Systems CIO.

