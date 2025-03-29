24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
PetSmart Charities hosting adoption event this weekend in South Loop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 29, 2025 12:09AM
PetSmart Charities and One Tail at a Time are hosting an adoption event Saturday as an Everyday Adoption Center is opening in Chicago's South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some adorable animals are in need of forever homes.

PetSmart Charities and One Tail at a Time are about to celebrate the grand opening of a new Everyday Adoption Center inside the PetSmart store in Chicago's South Loop.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by PetSmart Charities President Aimee Gilbreath and Alli Rooney from One Tail at a Time, and some furry friends.

They explained the upcoming adoption event, what the idea behind opening an Everyday Adoption Center is, and how can people support animal shelters and rescue organizations if they're not ready to adopt.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The PetSmart Charities adoption event is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the PetSmart on South Canal Street.

