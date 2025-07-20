Philip Zinckernagel makes history as Fire blank Montreal

The Chicago Fire won their seventh match on the road of the 2025 campaign, with a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal on a rather temperate summer night at Stade Saputo. Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel tied a league record when he provided the assist on Chicago's second goal, recording a goal contribution for a tenth consecutive away match.

Chicago's (9-9-5, 32 points) typical explosiveness and defensive vulnerabilities were on full display at different points, on a night that offered more action at both ends than the scoreline might imply. Montreal (3-15-6, 15 points) finds itself lingering at the bottom of the conference as its inability to finish chances continues to sting.

The Fire's devastating counter attack threatened from the get-go. A brilliantly weighted pass from Philip Zinckernagel flew all the way to defender Leonardo Barroso storming up the right flank, whose strike came off the post and into the path of Chicago's leading goalscorer in Hugo Cuypers, who easily tapped it in during the 13th minute.

In the 54th minute, Jack Elliott had the time and space to angle a header up and over Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to give his team a 2-0 lead off a floated corner from Zinckernagel. Elliot, standing at a lofty 6-foot-6, had little trouble hopping away from diminutive midfielder Victor Loturi, who had the unfortunate task of marking him on the set piece.

The home side had a number of close calls from open play, though their best chance might have come off a well-struck free kick from Brandan Craig a few yards outside the box in the 21st minute, whose effort was thwarted by a diving Chris Brady. Montreal's attacking forays into Chicago's third dissipated in the second half, particularly after veteran defender Omar Gonzalez entered the game.

With the clean sheet, Brady managed to blank Montreal leading scorer Prince Owusu, who went goalless for the first time in five competitive fixtures. Montreal will be concerned over the state of captain and Canadian international Samuel Piette, who subbed off early in the match with apparent back pain. Fire defender Sam Rogers also left the game in the first half with an injury.

