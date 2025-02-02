PHOTOS: Aftermath of the plane crash and explosion in Philadelphia

A small medical transport jet carrying a child and her mother along with four other people was in the air for less than a minute before coming down in a fiery crash.

A small medical transport jet carrying a child and her mother along with four other people was in the air for less than a minute before coming down in a fiery crash.

A small medical transport jet carrying a child and her mother along with four other people was in the air for less than a minute before coming down in a fiery crash.

A small medical transport jet carrying a child and her mother along with four other people was in the air for less than a minute before coming down in a fiery crash.

PHILADELPHIA -- At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured after a medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, crashed in Philadelphia Friday night near a busy mall, according to city officials.

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash and one person was killed on the ground, Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference Saturday.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:10 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI's Chopper 6 and photographers captured the aftermath of the crash on Saturday.

Click here for updates on the developing story.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

This photo provided by @Kikatechusa shows debris from a plane after crashing in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. @Kikatechusa via AP

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Firefighters climb up on the roof near the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A member of the NTSB talks to Philadelphia Police officers near the scene where a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)