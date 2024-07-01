3 piping plover bird eggs hatch at Chicago's Montrose Beach

Three piping plover bird eggs from Imani and Searocket have hatched at Chicago's Montrose Beach. There is one more egg in the endangered birds' nest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are new piping plovers in town. Imani and Searocket have hatched their first chicks.

Their nest is on the Montrose Beach Dunes.

A source from the Chicago birding community confirmed to ABC7 that three eggs have hatched and there is still one more unhatched egg in their nest at Montrose Beach.

This comes after the first egg was found in a protected area of the beach last month.

Imani was hatched to beloved piping plovers Monty and Rose at Montrose Beach in 2021. Searocket, a captive-reared chick, was released at Montrose Beach in July 2023.

To keep the nest and egg safe, people are urged to respect the closed area boundaries, keep dogs on leashes and take trash with them at the end of their beach visit.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.