Some Plainfield Township residents asked to shelter in place amid barricade situation

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Some residents in the area of Plainfield Township are being asked to shelter in place Friday morning, as police handle a barricade situation, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office is on the scene of a home in the 25000-block of Dina Court in Plainfield Township for a male suspect who has barricaded himself inside the home, police said.

A female victim called 911 just after 9:40 a.m. to report that she was in the home and had run outside after an incident took place, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital, and appears to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There is a large police presence, and a perimeter has been set up in the area.

Residents have been advised, through a reverse 911 call and police going door to door to shelter in place. The advisory covers a quarter-mile area from the home, police said.

Schools within the perimeter have been notified, and are taking appropriate measures, police said.

Drauden Road is closed between Renwick and Caton Farm roads.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Plainfield police, Joliet police and SWAT teams are on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.