Police said suspect was screaming, stabbing garbage cans, pointed rifle at officer prior to SWAT response

1 in custody after Schererville police standoff

There is a large SWAT response in northwest Indiana Thursday afternoon.

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a police standoff in northwest Indiana Thursday, Schererville police said.

Police responded just after 11:15 a.m. to the area near Orchard Court and Springvale Drive for a report of a male suspect walking around screaming and stabbing garbage cans, police said.

Before police arrived, the suspect went into his home in the area.

When officers approached the home, the suspect approached the door with a rifle pointed at an officer, police said.

The officer fired his gun, and the suspect went back inside.

Police cleared the surrounding homes, and the Northwest Regional SWAT Team responded.

After some negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 1:30 p.m.

There was a heavy police response and multiple SWAT vehicles in the area.

Police wearing tactical gear and carrying shields and long guns could be seen.

The suspect appeared to be handcuffed soon after.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Burr Street and Springvale Drive, as police investigate.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.