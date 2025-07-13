Our Chicago: CPD data shows decrease in shootings, but battle against gun violence is far from over

Chicago's battle with gun violence has been long and tragic.

Chicago's battle with gun violence has been long and tragic.

Chicago's battle with gun violence has been long and tragic.

Chicago's battle with gun violence has been long and tragic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's battle with gun violence has been long and tragic.

However, there are signs of improvement, thanks in part to the work of multiple anti-violence organizations.

The ABC7 Data Team analyzed the numbers from Chicago police. We found the number of shooting victims in the past 12 months stands at 2,225.

That's a nearly 28% decrease from the average of the prior three years. Fatal shootings are down 25% in the last 12 months. Non-fatal shootings are down more than 28%.

We talked with two leaders in the fight to reduce gun violence about the successes and what still needs to be done.

On "Our Chicago," we talked with two leaders in the fight to reduce gun violence about the successes and what still needs to be done.

Yolanda Androzzo is the executive director of One Aim Illinois.

"We need more investments in community violence intervention programming," she said. "We need more investments in healing the trauma of our communities, mostly Black and Brown communities, who have experienced gun violence."

Teny Gross, CEO of The Institute For NonViolence Chicago, agrees that more funding is needed.

"We are part of public safety. So, when everyone talks about funding for the police, we also fund the other part of it," he said. "That is sacrosanct. It has to happen and continue. We will change this city. I know that."