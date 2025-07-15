Police investigating murder-suicide of 74-year-old man, woman in Merrillville, IN

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are conducting a murder-suicide investigation after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead.

The Lake County coroner was called to a house located at 719 E. 62nd. Avenue on Saturday.

Linda Sigstad, 74, was identified as the victim who was killed, according to the coroner.

Mark Sigstad, 74, was identified as the other person found dead, according to the coroner.

The Lake County coroner said both died of gunshot wounds.

Merrillville police are investigating.

No other information was available.