Police looking for 3 suspects after shots fired during possible Hoffman Estates home invasion

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- A mysterious shooting and home invasion rocked a north suburban community on Monday night.

This was in Hoffman Estates on the 2000-block of Kettering Road.

But there were no victims.

Police say they are looking for three suspects seen running away from the home.

Investigators believe the gunmen likely knew the residents.

Further information was not immediately available.