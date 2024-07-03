WATCH LIVE

Police looking for 3 suspects after shots fired during possible Hoffman Estates home invasion

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 12:08AM
Shots fired during possible north suburban home invasion
Police say they were called to a home and found the front door damaged with bullet holes in the wall.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- A mysterious shooting and home invasion rocked a north suburban community on Monday night.

This was in Hoffman Estates on the 2000-block of Kettering Road.

Police say they were called to a home and found the front door damaged with bullet holes in the wall.

But there were no victims.

Police say they are looking for three suspects seen running away from the home.

Investigators believe the gunmen likely knew the residents.

Further information was not immediately available.

