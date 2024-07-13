Police in Porter County issue warrant for Jennifer Wilson in death of Dakota Levi Stevens, 10

Police in Porter County issued an arrest warrant for Jennifer Wilson for reckless homicide in the death of 10-year-old Dakota Levi Stevens.

Police in Porter County issued an arrest warrant for Jennifer Wilson for reckless homicide in the death of 10-year-old Dakota Levi Stevens.

Police in Porter County issued an arrest warrant for Jennifer Wilson for reckless homicide in the death of 10-year-old Dakota Levi Stevens.

Police in Porter County issued an arrest warrant for Jennifer Wilson for reckless homicide in the death of 10-year-old Dakota Levi Stevens.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Porter County, Indiana have issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused in the death of her 10-year-old foster son.

Dakota Levi Stevens died in April after authorities were called to a home in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Liberty Township for a medical emergency.

Stevens was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, was removed from life support several days later and died.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jennifer Wilson for one count of reckless homicide. As of Friday night, she Is not in police custody.

Hayden Hetzel, Stevens' former foster father, had both Dakota and his younger sister in his home from 2019 to 2021. Both children ended up in the system after relatives said their father died in 2021 and their mother gave up her parental rights.

Because Dakota was a ward of the state, family members were first told they could not attend his funeral, but officials changed their minds.