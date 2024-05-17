Woman attacked on Cook County Forest Preserve trail near Niles; police release sketch of suspect

Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for attacking a woman on the Cook County Forest Preserve North Branch trail near Niles last week.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A new clue has been shared Thursday in the search for the person who attacked a woman on a Cook County Forest Preserve trail last week.

The victim told police she was walking on the North Branch trail between Touhy Avenue and Howard Street in Niles last Friday when a man on a bicycle stopped and hit her several times with a blunt object.

Police released an artist's sketch of what the suspect may look like.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No further information was immediately available.