Woman attacked on Cook County Forest Preserve trail near Niles; police release sketch of suspect

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A new clue has been shared Thursday in the search for the person who attacked a woman on a Cook County Forest Preserve trail last week.
The victim told police she was walking on the North Branch trail between Touhy Avenue and Howard Street in Niles last Friday when a man on a bicycle stopped and hit her several times with a blunt object.
Police released an artist's sketch of what the suspect may look like.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
No further information was immediately available.