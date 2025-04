Police seek help finding Skokie man who went missing 2 weeks ago

Police are seeking help finding Ahsan Khan, a missing man last seen on March 30 in the 4200-block of Oakton Street in Skokie, Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Skokie man.

Police say 30-year-old Ahsan Khan was last seen on March 30 in the 4200-block of Oakton Street.

Khan is described as 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

He may have been driving a gold Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information on where he is should contact police.