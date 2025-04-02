Mother left bloodied, bruised after being assaulted at Pennsylvania trampoline park

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are looking for three suspects accused of assaulting a mother at a trampoline park.

It happened Saturday evening at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Police say a mother was attacked after standing up for her 3-year-old daughter.

"You want to protect your child. Period," said Charla from Drexel Hill. "As a mother, I definitely would have been livid if someone tried to hit me because I'm trying to tell you to control your child."

Police say a mother was jumping on a trampoline with her young daughter when an older child started jumping on the same trampoline. The mom asked the child to stop.

"A parent trying to supervise properly her four-year-old. She's trying to enjoy some time on a trampoline at night, probably after a long day's work, should not be treated like this," said Sgt. David DiTrolio.

Police say the boy left and came back with two adult women and a man who began assaulting the mother.

"Urban Air stopped the fight, and then upon them realizing the police were called, (the suspects) skipped out," said DiTrolio.

Police say the victim was bloodied and bruised on her mouth and face, and had a bite mark on her shoulder.

Police say they have surveillance video from the park and are looking for witnesses.

Parents nearby were horrified at the behavior of adults at a children's place.

"Is it nice to fight?" Scentia Rudd asked her granddaughter.

"No," said Ni'Aaliyah.

"Should you hit anyone?" asked Rudd.

"No," the girl responded.

"You should be what?" said Rudd.

"Nice!" Ni'Aaliyah exclaimed.

Action News spoke with Urban Air as well. They said they have a zero tolerance policy for fighting, and they are cooperating with police.