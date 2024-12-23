Police warn of dangerous takeovers in Villa Park after weekend incidents

Police issued the warning after a serious takeover on Friday in the west suburb.

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Villa Park police issued a warning of dangerous takeovers in the western suburb.

It comes after a high-speed crash and serious accident Friday night along North Avenue.

On Saturday, police say crowds and vehicles took over private business lots near North and Villa avenues.

At one point, a crowd formed to block an arrest, according to police.

There was also an unsubstantiated claim of a few people with guns, police saad.

Offenders face a $900 fee and risk getting their tires spiked.

