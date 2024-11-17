3 injured after single-engine plane crash at Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California

POMONA, Calif. -- Three people were injured when a single-engine Cessna crashed Sunday morning in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the plane crashed just after 11 a.m. at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. It happened during the NHRA Drag Racing finals. Officials said the event will continue at 1 p.m. local time.

According to a statement issued by the NHRA's public relations director, the plane was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport, which is located just west of the track.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident," read the statement.

Authorities said two people suffered moderate injuries while the third suffered only minor injuries.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.