Cardinal Blase Cupich arrives at Vatican ahead of funeral for Pope Francis

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, arrived to the Vatican City ahead of a funeral for the late Pope Francis.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, arrived to the Vatican City ahead of a funeral for the late Pope Francis.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, arrived to the Vatican City ahead of a funeral for the late Pope Francis.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, arrived to the Vatican City ahead of a funeral for the late Pope Francis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, is now at the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis.

New images Thursday showed Cupich praying at the side of the Pope Francis' coffin.

READ MORE | Cardinal Blase Cupich leads memorial Mass in Chicago for Pope Francis

ABC News will bring live coverage of the Pope's funeral Mass, starting early Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m.