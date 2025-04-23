Cardinal Blase Cupich to lead memorial Mass in Chicago for Pope Francis

Chicago Catholics continue to pay tribute to Pope Francis, with a memorial Mass set for Wednesday at Holy Name Cathedral.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tributes to Pope Francis will continue in the Chicago area, including a special Mass Wednesday morning.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, will lead a memorial Mass at Holy Name Cathedral honoring the late pontiff.

Many are reflecting on how Pope Francis transformed the Catholic Church.

Faithful are remembering him as a champion for immigrants and refugees and a leader who sought to make the Church more welcoming to communities that felt excluded.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the leader of more than two million Chicago-area Catholics, was elevated by Francis and will now be among Cardinals who will elect his successor.

Cupich has a personal relationship with the pope and called him a friend. He said he feels grateful to have lived in a time in which Francis was the Pope.

He believes that we are all fellow pilgrims and that we can learn from one another along the way," Cardinal Cupich said. "That I something that I think is going to be a part of his lasting legacy

The Mass at Holy Name begins at 10 a.m.