Pope Leo XIV presented with 'Da Pope' Chicago Bears t-shirt

ROME (WLS) -- Pope Leo XIV's busy Sunday included numerous reminders of his Chicago Roots.

The pontiff attended Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Albano near the pope's vacation residence at Castel Gondalfo outside Rome.

Pope Leo was greeted by Chicago's Father Manny Dorantes, an alum of both Loyola University and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. Father Dorantes now works at the papal retreat.

Outside the cathedral, Pope Leo was gifted a custom t-shirt emblazoned with a Chicago-centric phrase, "Da Pope," evoking "Da Bears."

The t-shirt was a gift from Bears season ticket holders Marcel and Ann Munoz, who were vacationing in Italy with their three kids.

SEE ALSO | Street mural in Rome depicts Pope Leo XIV in Chicago Bulls uniform, evoking Michael Jordan

On social media, the Munoz family posted that the pope graciously accepted their gift, and they hope it kickstarts a Bears Super Bowl dynasty.