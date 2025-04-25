Dozens wait overnight to buy viral Labubu toy on Michigan Avenue

Labubu: The 'kind of ugly' plush toy that has taken the world by storm

Labubu is a collectible toy that has sparked buying frenzies over the world.

Dozens lined up outside a Pop Mart store on Michigan Avenue to get their hands on a viral toy.

Labubu is inspired by Nordic folklore, the toothy, fluffy figurines - which typically come in palm-sized "blind boxes" - drew crowds as the new collection went on sale.

Titled "Big Into Energy," the latest drop features six vinyl plush pendants (and one "secret" figurine) representing "emotions" like love, hope and happiness - each made in new colorways.

Pop Mart, a Chinese toymaker that has made its mark in a collectibles market traditionally dominated by Japan, has found success in selling Labubus in a blind-box format - which makes contents a mystery until opened, adding to their appeal. "The Monsters" series is its best-selling franchise, and last year generated 3 billion yuan ($410 million) in sales.

200 were sold at the Chicago store- and they were sold out within minutes.

A blind box from the latest series is priced at $27.99, up from $21.99 for the previous series.

Shortly after their release on Friday in Asia, some pendants were being resold for up to $90 on US online resell platform StockX.

Among the new Labubus being released is a rare one labeled "Secret," which buyers have just a 1-in-72- chance of unboxing.

Despite recently shooting to global fame, Labubu (who is a girl) has been a decade in the making. She first appeared as a side character, often hiding in the background, in a fairy world created by Lung in his three-part picture book series, "The Monsters," according to Pop Mart, the Chinese toy company licensed to sell Labubu merchandise.

Boasting rabbit-like ears, big round eyes and a mischievous grin, Labubu is "kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite," the company said on its website.

Videos of young fans anxiously unboxing the figurines, and erupting into joy - or sometimes disappointment - have flooded social media platforms like TikTok. And celebrities like Rihanna and Blackpink's Rosé have only added to the hype.

On Wednesday, Blackpink's Lisa showed off her new pink and yellow tie-dye furry Labubu, from the latest release, in an Instagram story. She revealed herself as a fan about a year ago, when a photo of the star hugging a large Labubu in a camping costume went viral. Her endorsement is widely credited with fueling the toy's popularity, particularly in Southeast Asia, which is Pop Mart's largest - and fastest growing - overseas market.

Last year, the Chinese toymaker's annual revenues in the region grew by 619% to over 2.4 billion yuan ($309 million).

