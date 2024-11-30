24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 found dead, 1 injured inside home in Portage, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 30, 2024 3:15AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are investigating two deaths Friday at a home in Northwest Indiana.

Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a "domestic disturbance" at a home in the 6300 block of Monument Avenue in Portage, Indiana, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

As the officers approached the house, they heard gunshots inside, police officials said. Once inside, the officers found two deceased adults.

Another adult was found alive and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Portage police said.

The victims all appeared to be related, police said.

No further information was immediately available. Police said there is no active threat to the community.

Portage police continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW