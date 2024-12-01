Woman fatally shot by husband inside Portage home, daughter injured, police say

Two adults were found dead and another adult was injured Friday inside a home on Monument Avenue in Portage, Indiana, police said.

Two adults were found dead and another adult was injured Friday inside a home on Monument Avenue in Portage, Indiana, police said.

Two adults were found dead and another adult was injured Friday inside a home on Monument Avenue in Portage, Indiana, police said.

Two adults were found dead and another adult was injured Friday inside a home on Monument Avenue in Portage, Indiana, police said.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead Friday at a home in Northwest Indiana.

The shooting was a murder-suicide, and police have now identified the married couple who are now deceased.

Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a "domestic disturbance" at a home in the 6300-block of Monument Avenue in Portage, Indiana, police said.

As the officers approached the house, they heard gunshots inside, police officials said.

Once inside, the officers found two adults, who had died. Police said one of them was the shooter.

One victim who was killed has been identified as a 46-year-old woman, Brandy Manville, who worked as a secretary at Portage High School, officials said Saturday. The deceased shooter was identified as her husband, 45-year-old Charles Manville.

Another adult, a 21-year-old woman, was found alive and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Portage police said. She is related to the deceased man and woman.

No further information was immediately available. Police said there is no active threat to the community.

Portage police continue to investigate.