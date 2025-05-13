Preservationists seek landmark designation for Pope Leo XIV's boyhood church on Far South Side

Preservation Chicago will go before a Commission on Chicago Landmarks committee to recommend a landmark district for sites linked to Pope Leo XIV.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The last Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption took place in the summer of 2011.

It has sat vacant ever since. But preservationists say they hope its connection to Pope Leo XIV as his childhood church will earn it a special distinction.

The once-abandoned church on a Far South Side corner has gotten the world's attention with news that Pope Leo XIV spent his formative years there.

The faithful have been making pilgrimages to the church. Among them is Sally Rock, who used to belong to that parish.

"I think it's going to be a destination for people around the world to see his birthplace, his birth home," Rock said.

Preservation Chicago Director Ward Miller says he hopes the papal connection can mean a bright future for the mid-century modern church, which has fallen into disrepair.

"The only thing to protect a landmark building with teeth, to keep it from being demolished or harmed, is a Chicago landmark designation," Miller said.

Joel Hall bought the 3.5-acre property a few years ago. It includes the church, a school convent and rectory. The entrepreneur plans to rehab it in phases and open a workforce education program.

"When I walked through the church for the first time before I bought it, it just felt right," Hall said.

Hall rushed to the church the day Pope Leo's election was announced and opened the doors to people who had already started gathering there. Hall says he also hopes it becomes a landmark.

"It just felt like this is where I need to be to restore what once was an anchor," Hall said.

This Friday, Preservation Chicago will go before a committee of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks and recommend the city create a landmark district that would include many of the sites associated with Pope Leo XIV.

While a decision will be made right away, Miller hopes the process will be expedited.