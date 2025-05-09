Exploring Pope Leo XIV's deep roots on Chicago's South Side, south suburbs

The new pope is in fact a White Sox fan, his brother says

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Prevost, has deep roots in the area, including teaching at St. Rita High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pope Leo and his family have a long history on Chicago's South Side.

Among the many things we're learning this morning about the new chosen leader of the Catholic Church is that he taught on the South Side at the all-boys St. Rita High School.

St. Rita said the Pope Leo XIV was a substitute physics teacher at the school, which follows the Augustinian order. He's also an honorary alumnus.

St. Rita students watched the announcement of the new pope in pure bliss, taking in the unexpected connection.

Pope Leo was born in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood and grew up in Dolton. His family has always been dedicated to Catholic education.

According to the Archdiocese of Catholic Schools, Pope Leo and his brothers all graduated from St. Mary of the Assumption on the city's far South Side.

His father was the principal of Mt. Carmel Catholic School in Chicago Heights...

His mother worked as a librarian at Mendel Catholic High School in the Roseland neighborhood...

His brother was the principal at St. Gabriel Catholic School in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood.

John Prevost, who lives in New Lenox, says he spoke to his younger sibling the night before the Conclave began.

He says then-Cardinal Robert Prevost was conflicted in recent weeks, about becoming pope, but said he'd be ready if God called.

"Even when it was announced and I am sitting there watching him speaking, 'This isn't real, I am going to wake up in a minute,'" his brother said. "I am going to wake up in a minute. It's something to be very proud of. It's an honor. But I think there is going to come a lot of responsibility here."

John said his brother remains close to his family and connected to this area and also says the pope is in fact a White Sox fan.