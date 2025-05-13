Illinois among 20 states suing Trump administration over grants tied to immigration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois is among 20 states suing the Trump administration over grants tied to immigration, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday.

The states will file two separate lawsuits for trying to illegally coerce the states into sweeping immigration enforcement by threatening to withhold billions in federal funding for emergency services and infrastructure, a news release from Raoul's office said.

One lawsuit will be filed against the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the other will be filed against the Department of Transportation and DOT Secretary Sean Duffy.

"The funding states receive from FEMA and the Department of Transportation are, quite literally, lifesaving. States rely on billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to help our residents recover from natural disasters and emergencies, and to keep them safe as they travel our roads, railways and the skies," Raoul said. "This critical funding has nothing to do with immigration, and the administration's attempts to hold it hostage unless states agree to do the federal government's job of civil immigration enforcement is unconstitutional and outrageous. I am proud of the continued collaboration between state attorneys general and am committed to using all tools at our disposal to fight the Trump administration's ongoing attempts to play politics with Americans' lives."

Last year, Illinois alone received more than $122 million in federal funding from FEMA and over $2 billion in DOT grants, Raoul's office said.

California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Vermont are also part of the lawsuits.