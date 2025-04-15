Trump's threat to withhold Chicago's federal funding amounts to 'terrorism,' Mayor Johnson says

'Outside of a 2016, you know, Cubs World Series ring, I'm not kissing a ring,' Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson attacked President Donald Trump on Tuesday over the threat of losing billions of dollars in federal funding.

The mayor says the action amounts to terrorism against Chicago.

This is not the first time Johnson has criticized the president, but this may be the strongest language he has ever used. The mayor minced no words in his frustration about Chicago possibly losing critical federal funding.

Johnson tackled questions about crime, teen takeovers, curfews and more in a matter-of-fact manner on Tuesday. But that changed when the topic turned to Trump's threat to withhold all federal funding, $3.5 billion, over Chicago's sanctuary city policy.

The mayor fired back when asked if he would go to Washington to try and meet with the president.

"Trying to force your will to break the spirit of working people in order to have a conversation, that's terrorism. I'm not going to negotiate with terrorists," Johnson said.

Johnson was asked to clarify if he was calling Trump a terrorist.

"No, what I'm saying is trying to hold people hostage and manipulating them to succumb to his will and then hold up our tax dollars. That is how terrorists behave," Johnson said.

"So, it's a risky strategy. I think he's trying to get the president's attention. But when you try to get the president's attention, he hits back. He always says, 'You hit me, I'm going to hit you back,'" said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

But Johnson may be trying send a message to Chicago as well as Washington.

"Democrats, and Chicago is a democratic town, cheer when anyone stands up to the president of the United States these days. It's totally a political asset in these times to stand up to Donald Trump," Washington said.

Johnson was clear about what would not happen if he did go to Washington.

"Well, I will just say, you know, outside of a 2016, you know, Cubs World Series ring, I'm not kissing a ring," Johnson.

Johnson also reiterated that he will not be intimidated by any threats from the White House. But his comments are likely to make their way to the president. The next move now his.

