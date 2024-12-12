Biden commutes sentences for 1,500, pardons 39 convicted of non-violent crimes

The White House hinted that this isn't the last of Biden's pardons.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was pardoning 39 people who were convicted of non-violent crimes and was commuting the sentences of 1,500 people on home confinement, who he said have "shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer."

The White House described the actions as the "largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history."

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conference on Women's Health Research from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

"These commutation recipients, who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance," Biden said in a statement.

According to the White House fact sheet, some of those getting clemency on Thursday include a military veteran who spends time helping church members in poor health, a nurse who has helped in emergency response and an addiction counselor who volunteers to help young people.

The White House hinted that this isn't the last of Biden's pardons during his final months in office, saying that "in the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.