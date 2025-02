President Trump tells U.S. Treasury to stop making new pennies

WASHINGTON -- President Trump announced that he wants the U.S. Treasury to stop making new pennies.

Trump made that announcement in a social media post. He cited the rising cost of producing pennies as the reason behind his decision, saying it costs more than two cents to make one penny.

Last year, the U.S. Mint reported it costs more than three and a half cents to produce and distribute them.