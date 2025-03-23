Pretty Me Inc. to host second E3 Conference to empower moms and daughters

Pretty Me Inc. is hosting its second E3 Conference to empower moms and daughters at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pretty Me Inc. is getting ready to host its second annual E3 Conference.

This free event is Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brooks Middle School, located at 350 Blair Lane in Bolingbrook.

The E3 Conference reflects PMI's dedication to empowering families by fostering meaningful connections between mothers and daughters, with a warm welcome to dads.

The event aims to celebrate mothers and help young girls to recognize their innate strength and potential to do great things.

"Healthy, mindful women cultivate strong mother-daughter relationships," said Dominique Robinson, founder of Pretty Me Inc. "Our goal is to remind our girls that they hold the inner power to achieve whatever they aspire to be and encourage them to leverage their existing skills. This event will ensure that both moms and daughters feel valued and empowered, united as a dynamic duo."

The conference will offer a range of workshops centered around elevation, education, and empowerment, addressing topics such as self-love, effective communication, and personal development. Additionally, sessions on teen entrepreneurship, leadership, and empowerment will be led by accomplished women from diverse professional backgrounds who are all making an impact in their communities.

In tandem with this complimentary event, PMI is proud to introduce the E3 Academic Scholarship, which provides financial assistance for academic tuition, fees, and school supplies. The scholarship application deadline is March 31.

For more information about the E3 Conference and scholarship offerings, please visit prettymeinc.org.