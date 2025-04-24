The price to power Chicago is going up, as city leaders turn to new renewable energy sources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On a swath of land nearly four hours southwest of Chicago is a massive project city leaders are banking on to bring down the price to power America's third largest city.

Swift Current Energy says its nearly 4,000-acre solar farm, equipped with 1.6 million solar panels, is the largest solar park east of the Mississippi, and could be the solution to soaring energy costs for taxpayers.

The ABC7 Chicago I-Team was given exclusive access to the massive solar farm this month.

Chicago city leaders have said their five-year contract with the solar farm will power 70% of the city's properties.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, the ABC7 I-Team obtained records showing the city's energy usage and costs for the past seven years.

Records show from 2017 to 2024, the city used 14% less natural gas, but the costs for natural gas increased by 19%.

Electricity usage for the city increased by 11% in that time, but electricity costs went up 80%.

That disparity is starkest at some of the city's major power-using facilities.

O'Hare International Airport is the city's No. 1 power user, and even though electricity usage declined by 19% over the past seven years, the costs for the airport's electricity usage increased by 43%.

That pattern of electricity usage dropping while costs increased were the same at Midway Airport. City records show Midway's electricity usage decreased by 14%, while its costs for electricity increased by 43%, just like O'Hare's costs.

Chicago's Department of Water Management (DWM) is the city's second-largest user of power. The DWM owns and operates the Jardine Water Purification Plant, one of the largest water treatment facilities in the world.

Earlier this year, ABC7 was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the facility that the city says delivers safe drinking water to more than five million people.

From 2017 to 2024, DWM's electricity usage decreased by 13%, while its costs increased by 59%.

Those figures are top of mind for Chicago's Chief Sustainability Officer and Environment Commissioner Angela Tovar.

Tovar said the city's contract with Swift Current Energy will deliver power from the massive central Illinois solar farm to city-owned properties, all at a fixed rate.

"It's a better deal because it is a fixed price, which is the value of a power purchase agreement," Tovar explained. "You get a fixed price over a certain amount of time. And so that will work in our favor in the long term, especially as you think about the volatility of the energy markets."

Illinois farmland once used to grow soybeans is now occupied by a 600 megawatt solar panel project powering Chicago's 411 municipal buildings.

Tovar said the city has invested $422 million for its contract with Swift Current Energy.

City records show over the past five years, the city paid more than $425 million for its electricity and $124 million for natural gas serving its properties.

With the future power source, the city of Chicago is claiming 100% of its power usage will come from renewable energy sources, all aimed toward reducing the city's carbon footprint.

"We wanted to leverage our buying power so that we could help support the green economy," Tovar told the I-Team. "Just through this action, the city of Chicago is reducing our carbon footprint by 290,000 metric tons. That is the equivalent of taking 62,000 cars off the road every single year."