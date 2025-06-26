Federal funding cuts impacting local resources for LGBTQ+ community: 'A gut punch'

Federal funding cuts are negatively impacting vital resources for the LGBTQ+ community, Chicago-area organizations said during Pride Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal funding cuts have affected hundreds of programs across the country.

This Pride Month, the ABC7 I-Team is finding out how those cuts are hurting members of the local LGBTQ+ community.

June is Pride month, but local LGBTQ+ leaders say they're not celebrating federal funding cuts. They've created a financial hardship for community organizations which provide vital care for those in need of food, medicine and other health care.

"As a Black trans woman, it will be affecting me," Brave Space Alliance client Grace Emery said.

Emery, a South Shore resident, relies on the Brave Space Alliance for assistance. The Hyde Park organization helps transgender residents and others in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I just go there for, like, food, clothing, HIV testing and stuff like that," Emery said.

However, it is one of several LGBTQ+ organizations that the I-Team found is struggling with recent federal funding cuts.

"So particularly our HIV funding dollars are being hit our STI treatment and prevention funding is being hit as well," Brave Space Alliance CEO Channyn Lynne Parker said. "And we think that's just where it starts."

Parker estimates that her organization has lost more than $500,000 since President Donald Trump took office for his second term, even in the blue state of Illinois.

"The state's money comes from the feds," Parker said. "So ultimately, even if it may appear that you're not receiving federal dollars, you in fact are receiving federal dollars."

We're supposedly to be going forward, but it seems like we're going backwards Grace Emery, Brave Space Alliance client

The I-Team found that so far this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has canceled 24 grants for Illinois institutions related to LGBTQ+ issues such as mental health, HIV and STI prevention, alcohol use and drug use. The grants originally totaled nearly $71.5 million, and now $16.4 million will go unpaid.

"We have clients call me and say, 'Am I going to lose my housing? Am I not going to have access to get my medication that I need for my health?'" Life is Work program director Maria'h Foster said. "So this is just not something that is just only financial. It is impacting the livelihood of people, the lives of people. And people without these resources could die."

Foster's organization in the Austin neighborhood offers housing resources, HIV testing, food and clothing. The group said more than $500,000 in federal money has been yanked from them so far this year.

"I worry about advocacy work that we're doing. We worry about direct service," Foster said. "Those STD tests, linking people to care, linking people to prep, linking people to vaccines... getting access to food for our food pantry."

It's a similar story at the Onyx Health Collective, which recently opened its doors. The clinic provides health services for anyone, including the LGBTQ+ community.

"A lot of the community-based organizations have had a hard hit," said Dr. Maya Green, co-founder and Chief Health and Equity Officer of Onyx Health Collective. "We have patients that are nervous. They don't want to come in. They want... to check and see if we'll still see them. Because even though we stayed, we'll see them regardless. They're feeling the impact of ostracism."

Pedro Alonso Serrano is a senior project manager at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, and he directs the Chicago Queer Latine Collaborative.

"It's a gut punch we weren't expecting," Serrano said.

He said federal HIV prevention research study grants were terminated early from both organizations, which led to a loss of a total of $10 million.

"We've lost these possible new future medicines that are no longer going to be investigated and, you know, brought to market," Serrano said.

Green said health care costs could skyrocket when people turn to the ER for conditions which could have been prevented.

"We're supposedly to be going forward, but it seems like we're going backwards," Emery said.

The I-Team reached out to The White House. The Trump administration said it "is committed to realigning federal spending to match the priorities of the American people."

A White House spokesperson added that Critical HIV and AIDS work will continue at the Health and Human Services' newly-created agency, "Administration for a Healthy America."

None of the organizations in this story are turning people away. They serve anyone in need, not just the LGBTQ+ community. Many are now trying to get more private donations.

A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled last week that directives from the Trump administration that led to the cancellations of several research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were "void" and "illegal."

The judge said those cancellations on grants related to LGBTQ+ issues were a violation of law.

