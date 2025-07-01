On The Red Carpet

The fashion competition returns with Heidi Klum, Law Roach, and more of the industry's biggest names.

'Project Runway' unveils season full of high stakes, fresh talent, and fashion stars

"Project Runway" returns July 31 with Heidi Klum and Law Roach as 12 diverse designers compete for a career-changing win.

"Project Runway" returns July 31 with Heidi Klum and Law Roach as 12 diverse designers compete for a career-changing win.

"Project Runway" returns July 31 with Heidi Klum and Law Roach as 12 diverse designers compete for a career-changing win.

"Project Runway" returns July 31 with Heidi Klum and Law Roach as 12 diverse designers compete for a career-changing win.

LOS ANGELES -- New season, same fierce runway - Project Runway returns to discover fashion's next big star.

Twelve designers from diverse backgrounds will compete for a career-changing opportunity in this high-stakes reality competition.

"We're in a new home, with new rules," said returning host Heidi Klum.

Joining her are judges' celebrity stylist Law Roach and Elle magazine editor-in-chief Nina Garcia. Former "Project Runway" winner and designer Christian Siriano serves as contestant mentor.

The competition is intense as designers aim to impress and make their mark. The trailer teases both dazzling designs and devastating blows.

"That is a grandma skirt, girl. And I love my grandma, but no," Siriano says in one moment from the trailer.

This season also features a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including Christian Cowan, Harris Reed, Jenna Lyons, Joan Smalls, Michael Kors, Mickey Guyton, Nikki Glaser, Sara Foster, Sofia Vergara, Tyra Banks and Zac Posen.

1 of 9 Michael Kors is seen posing for Project Runway. Disney/Spencer Pazer

"Project Runway" premieres July 31 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.