Prosecutors will not seek death penalty for Joaquín Guzmán López, son of 'El Chapo'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal prosecutors now say they will not seek the death penalty for Joaquín Guzmán López.

His father is Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is already serving a life sentence.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez and his brother Ovidio are also charged with drug trafficking.

They both pleaded not guilty, but there is talk of a plea deal in the works.

