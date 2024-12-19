Protective order issued for CA man 'plotting mass shooting' with alleged Madison, WI school shooter

Alexander Charles Paffendorf told FBI agents he was communicating with Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow

SAN DIEGO -- A judge in San Diego has granted a protective order against a Carlsbad, California man who authorities say was communicating with the suspect in Monday's Madison, Wisconsin school shooting, Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow.

According to court records obtained by ABC News, Carlsbad Police filed the application for a gun violence emergency protective against Alexander Charles Paffendorf in San Diego County Superior Court Tuesday after FBI agents "stopped and detained" him "after he was discovered plotting a mass shooting with the Madison Wisconsin shooter, Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow."

"During an FBI interview Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building," a Carlsbad police officer wrote on the protective order application form.

"FBI agents saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow," the officer stated.

Rupnow died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of Monday's shooting.

The FBI has declined to comment on the matter.

The restraining order requires Paffendorf to "surrender all firearms, ammunition and magazines" to a law enforcement agency or "sell them to or store them with a licensed firearms dealer" within 48 hours of receipt of the order.

A hearing is scheduled on the matter on Jan. 3, 2025.

It is unclear if Paffendorf remains in custody, and is not charged with a crime.